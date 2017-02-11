‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

It has been a year since the fans have been treated, or not treated, with a Batman and Superman collaboration in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice." The film was met with negative comments due to its storyline or maybe some other factors. Nonetheless, fans sure did enjoyed the visual effects that the film has been given, with others thinking that it is unmatched for. Now, the director, Zack Snyder, releases a 11 - minute video regarding the vfx that the film had and the reaction to it is just overwhelming.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder just released a 11-minute video of before and after the visual effects were added into the "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice." The director simply tweeted "This is a look behind the curtain and what my amazing VFX team is able to achieve... they are simply amazing." One thing noticeable to the video is how great actions already with Affleck's Batman even though the effects are not still there such as the desert dream. The reel also implies that the film didn't actually shoot anywhere the Capitol Building and focusing on how the Doomsday grew and started rambling the city.

Games Radar even praised the highlight reel saying that the video could definitely shake the feeling of despisement to those who hated the final product. The film did totally wreck some huge dreams of seeing a great DC Extended Cinematic Universe much like Marvel but still, all hopes should be kept on going since there are lots of projects we should expect from Warner Bros. Such as the upcoming Justice League where the original trio in "Batman V Superman" will be there. The "Justice League: Part 1" is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts and comments on the "Batman V Superman" vfx reel? Share it with us through the comments below.