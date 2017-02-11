‘Halloween’ Update: Remake Gets Its New Director And Scriptwriter

It's been decades since Michael Myers terrorized children and adults during the late 70's. The character is known to be the serial killer wearing a mask and a knife as a weapon doing some murdering spree. The classic has been known to be a great franchise then after it blossomed to seven more sequels and another remake too. Now, the franchise is getting a remake and the latest news is that a known director and scriptwriter teamed up to bring Myers back on the big screen.

According to Hollywood Reporter, David Gordon Green has been selected to helm the upcoming "Halloween" remake and with him is long time collaborator, Danny McBride. The two are known for movies such as Pineapple Express and some comedic franchises. But now, they are taking their talents to another level by making a vicious horror film. John Carpenter, co creator of the "Halloween" even showed his interest and positivity to the duo. In an interview, he detailed that the two visited him and proposed their idea which simply "blew" him away. He added that he might even do the music for the film.

Advertisement

Deadline also reported that Gordon Green also released a statement regarding his picking up of the franchise, saying that "Halloween' was a monumental horror film experience for him and millions of film fans." McBride also noted that nobody would be laughing for their upcoming horror film as they are stepping out of their normal routine of making funny movies.

The project was said to have been announced since last spring by Miramax. The previous franchise of Michael Myers film grossed nearly $400 million worldwide.

Now, the upcoming "Halloween" remake is said to hit theaters on October 19, 2018. It is still a long time but fans couldn't wait to see another classic horror remake to hit the theaters.