Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 11, 2017 | Updated at 9:16 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Rampage’ Update: Joe Manganiello Already In Talks To Join Classic Video Game Adaptation

By Robert Gonzales (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 09:11 PM EST
Netflix Presents The World Premiere Of 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday' At SXSW

Netflix Presents The World Premiere Of 'Pee-wee's Big Holiday' At SXSW(Photo : Credit: Alli Harvey / Stringer)

 

Video Game classic "Rampage" has already announcements of plans for a theatrical release decades after the game was released. A big star already joined the talks with Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, signed us to be the protagonist and battle the monsters. Furthermore, he was joined by Academy nominee, Naomie Harris. However, things are not yet done for the project as another known star has decided to be casted in the video game monster film.

According to the A.V. Club, Joe Manganiello is being anticipated to play in the upcoming Batman film but right now, he's more engaged to join the upcoming "Rampage" film. The news came out this week with Joe Manganiello being eyed to have role of a leader of a private military group. With his story, nothing is known since the adaptation is from a video game and therefore, would need alot of extras. Manganiello has been known for some tv series roles such as True Blood.

Further, the Hollywood Reporter also reported that the 1980's hit game is going to be held by Brad Peyton. He's known for taking other disaster film with San Andreas and adventure genre with Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. For those unfamiliar, "Rampage" is a video game that centers around three monsters, a huge gorilla, gigantic wolf and large crocodile wherein the player must be able to wreck as much as he can on North American territories. Johnson has been casted as the hero of the story, while Naomie Harris is going to have the role of a genetic genius with ethical values.

The film is expected to hit global theaters on April 20, 2018 and the producers are anticipating of a huge revenue for another monster movie which is an addition to the decade of monsters.

What are your thoughts and comments on the "Rampage" movie? Share it with us through the comments below.

 

 

SEE ALSO

‘World War Z 2’ Update: Sequel Gets Undetermined Release Date

‘Baywatch’ Update: Super Bowl Trailer Showcases Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2’ Update: New Trailer Aired at the Super Bowl

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ Update: Poster and Trailer Drops Showing Jack Sparrow Is Back

‘Power Rangers’ Update: New Posters Heavily Features Zords

Tagsjoe manganiello, rampage, Dwayne Johnson, video game adaptation

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Girl Meets World spoilers Girl Meets World updates

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More

Anthony Davis to Boston Celtics and DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards.
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition
New England Patriots Victory Parade

Tom Brady Is Recognized As The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga A Total Performer At Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show [VIDEO]
Magic Johnson Speaks at NBA All-Star Game 2016

Magic Johnson Joins Los Angeles Lakers For Front Office Role
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

Kevin Durant’s Return To Oklahoma City Drama Put On Hold; Warriors Must Face Grizzlies First

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics