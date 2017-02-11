‘Rampage’ Update: Joe Manganiello Already In Talks To Join Classic Video Game Adaptation

Video Game classic "Rampage" has already announcements of plans for a theatrical release decades after the game was released. A big star already joined the talks with Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, signed us to be the protagonist and battle the monsters. Furthermore, he was joined by Academy nominee, Naomie Harris. However, things are not yet done for the project as another known star has decided to be casted in the video game monster film.

According to the A.V. Club, Joe Manganiello is being anticipated to play in the upcoming Batman film but right now, he's more engaged to join the upcoming "Rampage" film. The news came out this week with Joe Manganiello being eyed to have role of a leader of a private military group. With his story, nothing is known since the adaptation is from a video game and therefore, would need alot of extras. Manganiello has been known for some tv series roles such as True Blood.

Further, the Hollywood Reporter also reported that the 1980's hit game is going to be held by Brad Peyton. He's known for taking other disaster film with San Andreas and adventure genre with Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. For those unfamiliar, "Rampage" is a video game that centers around three monsters, a huge gorilla, gigantic wolf and large crocodile wherein the player must be able to wreck as much as he can on North American territories. Johnson has been casted as the hero of the story, while Naomie Harris is going to have the role of a genetic genius with ethical values.

The film is expected to hit global theaters on April 20, 2018 and the producers are anticipating of a huge revenue for another monster movie which is an addition to the decade of monsters.

