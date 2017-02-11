‘The Death and Life of John F. Donovan’ Update: Jacob Tremblay Set To Star

After his tear-jerking performance in 2015's Room, Jacob Tremblay has been a demanded actor for most directors and writers. The child star already has been listed as an A list star for his performance that made him have a SAG nomination. Now, the actor is set to be one of the stars for upcoming film, "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jacob Tremblay will test again his dramatic skills in upcoming movie, "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan" which stars Kit Harrington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, and Kathy Bates. The film is going to be the first english-language movie for director Xavier Dolan.

Moreover, Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film already started shooting in Montreal and will have scenes in United Kingdom and parts of United States. The plot of the film has been indicated as one that centers to a adult American star, played by Harrington, and his talks with Tremblay's role, who will be living with his mother. However, such relationship was bound to a disaster after the penpal relationship has been discovered and publicly exposed. Now, problems will come to Harrington's life since the relationship has been viewed negatively and criticized.

Tremblay's role will be of massive importance to the success of the film after his delivery in the Room. Tremblay is also set to star in couple other films with big stars such as "Wonder" where he'll be with Julia Roberts and is based on Stephen Chbosky's novel. Additionally is "The Book of Henry" with Naomie Watts where it'll have a dramatic thriller genre. Lastly, the child actor has been given a leading role in upcoming Shane Black's Predator film.

What are your thoughts on Jacob Tremblay's addition to the cast of the upcoming film? Share it with us through the comments below.