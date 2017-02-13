Valve Confirms Steam Direct Shall be Replacing Steam Greenlight

A move by Valve corporation will likely result in its game client Steam pulling down the shutters on Steam greenlight to make way for a paid feature called 'Steam direct'. The community voted titles were accepted into the Steam store for all those games submitted for the Steam Greenlight program. The free submissions from developers to get their games into the stores which were then greenlight by the community would be listed on the Steam store.

Steam greenlight has helped numerous developers to get their games on steam and some have even managed to be in the top sellers list for some time now. Now that Valve will end the greenlight program, the community is unsure as to what the new procedure is and how it will benefit the developers. An earlier speculation pointed out that community abuse towards developers would likely reduce when the new decision is implemented.

Steam direct is new direct sign-up procedure for developers to now hope to get their titles to be sold through Steam. The procedure will involve payment of a currently unknown fee in order to be sent to the team approving titles. A statement from the Steamcommunity by Valve said such a move would likely ''decrease the noise in the submission pipeline''. It's widely evident that a lot of titles were popping up on the Steam greenlight program back when it was still in effect.

Going further into the details, Valve hopes for a better customer satisfaction by bringing in the Steam Direct application-based approval process. They also explained as to why such a move was imminent due to the fact that there were a lot of problems which led to additional work for the team at Valve to make sure it was rectified behind the scenes.

The publishing fee isn't finalized yet but a report from the PC gamer hints that Valve has already a fair estimate about its pricing ranging from US $100 upto a whopping $5000 per game. However, Valve says it's just a beginning as of now and they will likely ask for feedback on numerous occasions in order to make sure all developers are welcome to bring their games into this massive gaming platform that the PC industry mainly relies on.