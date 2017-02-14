New Leaks For Moto G5 Plus Reveals Metal Body

Moto's next smartphone will be introduced to the mid-segment and popular G-series of their smartphones with the introduction of 'Moto G5 Plus'. This phone has been regularly leaked in the rumour mill time and again. While the actual release date is not too far away, it's certainly expected to be unveiled at the MWC later this month.

A new leak for the Moto G5 Plus smartphone now reveals an all-metal rear panel that also houses the rear camera and flash designed into a circular ring that's currently seen in the Moto Z. A leak from Chinese website Weibo also reveals the Moto logo embedded at the center of the rear panel.

The Moto G5 Plus is seen running a stock Android OS as per reports from NDTV gadgets. The phone also seems to sport a 5.2-inch display while the actual display resolution is unclear as of now. A Full-HD display at the least will be present considering the previous releases of phones from the 'G' series lineup. A 3000mAh battery is certain with turbocharging technology and sufficient internal storage.

Earlier leaks pointed to a Snapdragon process in place. To suit the modern mobile environments, Android Nougat might be possible since Moto are known to stick with only mild enhancements and pretty much sticking to Vanilla experience.Another image on BGR pretty much reveals everything even in terms of hardware specifications. The Moto G5 Plus includes a fingerprint sensor and an NFC chip. A 2.0ghz octa-core chipset is confirmed while the rear camera have a capacity of 12MP sensor helping with the imaging department.

The prototype has been leaked by a Brazilian showcases something different than what was revealed earlier. The Mobile World Congress is not very far away and the Lenovo owned firm will certainly be introducing the new Moto G5 Plus this Feb. 26. If the image leaks are to be true, then NFC and fingerprint sensors might be one of the best features implemented for a budget segment smartphone.