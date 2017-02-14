Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Huawei Honor 8 To Receive Nougat & EMUI Update

By Ajay Kadkol (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 01:51 AM EST
Huawei Honor 8 To Receive Nougat & EMUI update From Today

Huawei Honor 8 To Receive Nougat & EMUI update From Today

The Huawei Honor 8 received an OTA update that includes the latest Nougat OS v7.0 and also their own proprietary skin EMUI v5.0. Honor's USA team revealed the information on their twitter feed asking users to check out the new app drawer and other features.

As per earlier reports from the Android Police, seems like Huawei managed to achieve the d-day without any fail. The new EMUI update should hopefully solve all issues that most of its userbase suffered from. There wasn't any specific information whether it was currently geo-restricted to make sure everything's going well but the OTA should be rolled out for the Huawei Honor 8 globally.

The update brings out all features to the Huawei Honor 8 that are popular with Google's latest Android operating system, like the split-screen mode and advanced notification management and improved settings menu etc. The custom skin for Honor phones, the Emotion UI will see a jump from v4.1 to 5.0. Others phones to receive the EMUI v5.0 include the latest release Mate 9 from the Chinese firm.  

A report from the Gadgets 360 mentioned that Huawei hasn't decided on a specific date for the release. The OTA update process is usually rolled out in batches. Hence, not every Huawei Honor 8 units will be able to receive the update at the same time. It's recommended to wait for some time until the roll out process is complete. The roll out will be that of a stable release, but however if issues persist even after the update, a complete factory reset is recommended after backing up file data currently stored.

The Huawei Honor 8 is one of the early phones to come with Android Marshmallow out of the box and a Kirin 960 octa-core processor with a massive 256GB of storage expandable. The Honor 8 supports fast charging that charges about approximately half it's capacity in half an hour with the help of Smart Power 4.0 technology. It also comes with a reversible USB Type-C 1.0 port. 

