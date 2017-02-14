Google's Assistant Coming to Other Existing Android Devices

The Pixel smartphone launch also witnessed a new introduction to the AI field from Google with the announcement of Google Assistant, a smart and innovative search field that relies on user voice and typing information to output search results. Google Assistant was a part of the Pixel line-up of smartphones that everybody hoped to receive on their smartphones.

Initially, Google Assistant was also planned to be introduced to the last generation of Nexus devices, the 5X from LG and the 6P from Huawei. It now seems like Google plans to announce the Assistant that they developed with Google Deepmind technology, to most devices as per a report from Engadget. It seems like Google have released an alpha release for developers and beta testers that enables Assistant to be supported on non-Pixel smartphones.

The Assistant has a built-in support guide for those who're new to exploring the new assistant plugin. The alpha release seems to also come with a recent topics section alongside a data-saver 'Lite' mode which also optimises pages to load faster. The report also seemed to suggest that it will take some time for the official release to be rolled out.

Advertisement

A working beta seems to be running successfully on a Samsung Galaxy Note 5 running on Marshmallow v6.0.1 alongside a Nexus 6P running the latest Nougat build, reported by the Android Police. The screenshots from the two aforementioned devices showcases the assistant functioning in two different ways that was discussed above. The report also revealed that only half of the team got it to work properly while the other half seem to still see the 'now on-tap' that was introduced in the Marshmallow keynote.

Nexus 6P smartphones seem to integrate with the Assistant without any hassles. The report also seemed to suggest that the alpha release might be configured to seamlessly function in Google devices even if it's a working beta release.