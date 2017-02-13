Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 5:40 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Tesla's New Smartphone App Receives Major Overhaul

By Ajay Kadkol (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 02:07 AM EST
Tesla's New Smartphone App Receives a Major Overhaul

Tesla's New Smartphone App Receives a Major Overhaul(Photo : Kevork Djansezian / Getty images)

Tesla has released new updates for their applications on major mobile platforms like Android and iOs. The app aims to ease user interaction with the app with a completely redesigned user interface and Touch ID integration for iPhones. The app also includes quick access for ease of usage. The update was very much essential since the older versions of the app struggled to perform consistently, leading to minor issues like occasional crashes and intermittent failures for certain users.

Tesla, more or less in the app domain lacked a comfortable presence for some time. The new build surely changes all of it which was rolled out recently. Coming to the iOs app interface first, the application on top clearly indicates the amount of mileage the car can provide from the previous charge. While charging, it also reports the time remaining for a complete charge. On a first glance, the app is now tidier than before and also has the majority of options that owners look out for without any hassles. 

Aesthetically it looks much better now hoping for a better customer satisfaction. The app much like before indicates the interior temperatures and also lets user heat the environment, right in the app itself. On-screen options can be expanded for a more detailed outlook and it's now more simplistic and also not too sophisticated for which the images are available on this report from MacRumors.

Going to the Android side of things, apart from the notifications bar and the menu options, the app more of less remains the same at least in design and icon placements. The android app much like its iOs competitor sees no change for the recent build. The android version of images alongside the old iOs app is seen compared side-to-side on Techno Buffalo.

The report also hoped for a better pairing with the automobile itself in the upcoming updates also adding to the fact that the android app also includes the fingerprint sensor supporting the app. The last major update for Tesla's apps dates back to 2012. After a gap of four years, a major update is live for all Android and iOs smartphones

 

SEE ALSO

Elon Musk Confirms Tunnelling Process Will Begin In a Month’s Time

How to Beat Gridlock? Dig Tunnels, Says SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Software AG's Predictions for Internet of Things in 2017

iPhone 8, iPad Air 3, Apple Watch 3, Glasses: Apple Products For 2017

TagsTesla, Elon Musk, Tesla P100D

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

New Life Rancho Mirage

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Kate Middleton thin Supernatural season 12 episode 12

Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”

Derek Brunson furious that he was defeated by Anderson Silva at the UFC 208 after he landed solid shots on the Brazilian fighter; said that the judges were also blind for giving an unanimous decision fight to Silva.
WrestleMania 30 Press Conference

WWE News: Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton Lead Betting Odds, Hulk Hogan Return, Nikki Bella To Become Part-Timer
NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results

NBA News: Dwyane Wade Out Sunday Against Wolves Due To Right Wrist Injury, X-rays Show Negative Results
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics