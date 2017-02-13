Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 12:39 AM ET

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket To Be Launched From Historic NASA Launch Pad For The First Time

By Ajay Kadkol (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 12:42 AM EST
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket To Be Launched from Historic NASA Launch Pad for The First Time

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket To Be Launched from Historic NASA Launch Pad for The First Time(Photo : Roberto Gonzalez/Getty Images)

SpaceX is preparing for their next Falcon 9 rocket that's supposedly launching from the Cape Canaveral at launch pad 39-A. The reason this is unique is due to the fact that it was once used by the NASA for space shuttle launches, most notably the Saturn V rocket that helped astronauts reach the moon.

The usual launch for the SpaceX rockets was assigned to launchpad 40. Ever since SpaceX leased the land covering the launch complex 40 for a period of twenty years, they've refurbished it to help support future launches from SpaceX also building a large warehouse right outside its perimeter. The warehouse will serve as a place to store Falcon 9 rockets and help them get ready for launch.

The Verge went into further details explaining the history of the place adding that the initial place of the Falcon launch was damaged during the explosion of one of the company's early launches that lead to the severity around the place. That led to one of the primary reasons for making use of the aforementioned launch pad to make sure the next Falcon 9 is out of the Earth's atmosphere. CEO Elon Musk praised the NASA on his Instagram post, for allowing it to be used for SpaceX launches.

The image provided by SpaceX showing the vertically aligned Falcon 9 rocket, can be seen on Space is also revealing the launch date to be Feb. 18 that'll witness the liftoff from the iconic launch complex. "This is the same launch pad used by the Saturn V rocket that first took people to the moon in 1969. We are honored to be allowed to use it." Elon Musk mentioned in his Instagram post.

The launch on the aforementioned date will be the tenth resupply mission to the International Space Station. More than 2,500 kg of scientific hardware is being sent to the ISS. The report also mentioned that SpaceX plans to launch other heavy rockets from the same launch pad in the future which was last used in July 2011.   

