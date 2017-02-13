‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

"Supernatural" fans are delighted to find one of their favorite character and an actor in NBC's "Timeless". Misha Collins, aka Castiel, is all set to make an appearance on Feb 13 episode of the NBC series, "Public Enemy No. 1."

As season one of "Timeless" is going to wrap up soon, the team travels in time to 1931 Chicago. There they are required to enlist the help of famous American prohibition agent Eliot Ness, played by Misha Collins.

Misha Collins worked with "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke once again for the episode. In an interview with TVLine, Misha revealed that working in "Timeless" made "Supernatural feel like a student film project" because the CW series is very intimate and tiny when compared to "Timeless."

In an interview with PopSugar, the actor revealed what similarity he found between Eliot and Castiel. Misha also mentioned that sometimes its freeing to play something other than the famed angel.

"For me, the most thrilling aspect was getting to do something that wasn't Castiel," Misha told Popsugar, "I've been playing the same character on Supernatural for the past nine years and while that character has gone through a lot of different iterations, it's nice to step out and just do something altogether different."

However, Misha Collins clarified that he is not over "Supernatural" or Castiel in any way. It's simply nice to work in other projects once in a while for a new kind of experience.

Misha Collins further stated that the "Timeless" set was a lot like "Supernatural set. Several crew members who used to work with the CW series now work with "Timeless and it was really fun filming the episode.

The similarity doesn't end here and Misha Collins soon found out Castiel and Eliot Ness share the same taste of wardrobe. The actor was surprised when he went into the trailer of "Timeless" set and was given a suit and a tie and a trench coat.