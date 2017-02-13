WWE News: Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton Lead Betting Odds, Hulk Hogan Return, Nikki Bella To Become Part-Timer

WWE WrestleMania 33 is just round the corner and fans are already engaged in the odds regarding who will win 2017's WWE Title and WWE Universal Title.

According to Wrestlezone, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton have the fans support and are expected to leave WrestleMania 33 as World champions. While Orton has topped the betting odds for WrestleMania WWE Championship, Lesnar is betting favorites to win the WrestleMania Universal Championship.

Moving on, as per Forbes, there is a high chance of Hulk Hogan to return to WWE soon. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer replied on Twitter that Hogan's return can be expected "sooner than later".

Advertisement

Forbes further concluded that WWE Network has been dropping hints for Hogan's return since the beginning of the year. Moreover, the recent Paddy Power's betting odds for WrestleMania appearances of those stars who are not in WWE right now is topped by Hogan.

Hogan has promising odds of 1/3 working out for him. He was fired from WWE back in 2015 after being involved in a racial scandal.

Since then the public hatred for Hogan has somewhat decreased. Plus with the network bringing back their iconic wrestling legends including Triple H and The Undertaker, this could be the perfect time for Hogan to return in some shape or form.

More on WWE, with Nikki Bella's contract expiring, it is expected that she will leave her full-time carrier after WrestleMania 33. The key reason could be Nikki's neck surgery that didn't go as expected.

For quite some time, Nikki had been dealing with the pain in her neck. The pain has become so much that reportedly it often results in one side of her body going numb.

Since her contract will be over just in time with WrestleMania and given her physical history, Nikki might consider taking a break from the spotlight. Upon her return, it is possible that she will choose to be a part-timer.