Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Samsung's first smartphone, which comes with a 6GB RAM is now available for pre-orders in India at a price of Rs 36,900.

Now customers can pre-book the new Galaxy C9 Pro through the official Samsung online stores as well as the company's authorized offline showrooms. On the C9 Pro India launch it has been confirmed that the smartphone will be available via all leading mobile stores in the country.

According to Gadgets the company is also offering some exclusive offers to consumers who will pre-book the new flagship smartphone till Sunday. Samsung is offering one-time screen replacement for a period of 12 months on pre-booking of the smartphone. The South Korean tech giant company is also providing EMI offer for HDFC customers. Shipment is expected to start from Feb. 24.

According to News18, the new Galaxy C9 Pro will come with a 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor which will be clubbed 6GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The device also supports an expandable storage of 256GB via microSD card slot.

As far as camera's concerned the C9 Pro will come up with a 16-megapixel image senor on the front as well as on the back, with f/1.9 aperture. The rear camera features a dual LED flash, face detection, continuous shot and beauty mode also.

The front camera offers a selfie mode, a wide angle selfie mode and gesture support. The powerful device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's own customization and also offers additional features like S Secure, S power Planning and Ultra Data Saving mode. The smartphone will be backed by a huge 4000mAh battery and USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro runs Android Marshmallow operating system and supports 4G connectivity along with other regular features.