Samsung Galaxy S8 To Pack 3,000mAh And 3,500mAh Batteries

Samsung is all set to launch its much-awaited Galaxy S8 and possibly S8 Plus flagship smartphones. Over the last few months there are numerous of leaks, rumours and speculation were spread about the devices.

According to GadgetsNow the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 plus will sport a 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries respectively. And if the information is true then the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will have the same capacities of batteries as the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge respectively.

As per TweakTown the Galaxy S8 will come up with a huge 5.8-inches display meanwhile the Galaxy S8 Plus will have a massive 6.2-inches screen. Both the models will come up with a curved display. However the device will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset or Exynos Processor which is depending on the market. The smartphone will be featured with a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be expandable with a microSD card and also be water resistant.

Along with this, there was another leak which revealed that Samsung patented the word 'Samsung Hello'. This could be the phrase used to trigger the Bixby voice assistant in handsfree mode.

The description attached with the patented trademark reads, Application software that provides information about weather, manages appointments, organizes your phonebook and gets personalized news articles and information, controls music player.

Samsung is rumored to be unveiling the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on March 29 and not at the Mobile World Congress at the end of February. Fans might see the most-awaited Samsung Galaxy S8 soon in the retail shops and e-commerce sites

So until then feast your eyes on these official Samsung cases for the pair of phones or these renders of the duo. For more updates keep visiting latinpost.com and share your view in the comment section below.