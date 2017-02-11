Sony Xperia XA (2017) Images Surface Online Ahead Of MWC Launch

It has been rumoured from long time that Sony will introduce five new smartphones at Mobile World Congress later this month at MWC. According to a new leak, one of those devices will be the successor to Sony Xperia XA. The 2017 edition of Xperia XA has been leaked in the past too and the new leak indicates that the device will be renamed as Xperia XA2 or Xperia XA 2017 at the time of launch.

According to Digit the leaked image shows that the device will retain the design language first seen with last year's X series. The smartphone will come with a rectangular profile with gentle curves on the edges. The bezels on the top and bottom of the display seems to be huge while the side bezels have been narrowed down.

As per MobileNapps the Xoeria XA 2017 is allegedly powered by MediaTek Helio P20 chipset which will be clubbed with 4GB RAM. The smartphone will run on latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The rumour also indicates at the smartphone sporting a 23-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front facing selfie camera.

The smartphone is also getting the reversible USB-C port and will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. While Sony is yet to finalise the name of the product, the device is tipped to be priced around USD 320 approximately Rs 22,000.

With five new devices in the offing, Sony is expected to take the center stage at this year's MWC on the first day of the trade show. The popular handset maker is likely to only unveil smartphone and tablets at the event since it has already announced a slew of its other products at the recently concluded CES 2017.

