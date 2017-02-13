'Supernatural' Spoiler: Mary's Connection With British Men of Letter's Revealed; Castiel's Journey Will End?

A sensational episode 11 was seen in the "Supernatural" where Dean had a memory loss and the next episode will more Misha Collins and Mary. In the upcoming episode of The CW series, it seems that Mary is keeping a dark matter that involves the British Men of Letters.

According to TV Guide, the synopsis reveals that the character of Samantha Smith, Mary is been keeping in touch with the British Men of Letters all this time. Mary's connection with them will be revealed in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural" as Mary will ask her sons and their angel best friend to help her on a case she's been working.

Mary forgot to tell the trio about the inclusion of the British Men of Letter but she needed the help of Dean, Sam, and Castiel. They hunt down an organization but their hunting double crosses Mary and the truth will expose about the secret society and Mary's participation with the MOLs in "Supernatural."

Will the British Men of Letters takes the situation as their advantage and use her to get Dean and Sam? As Mary continuous her adjustments on her second chance on Earth, she reportedly embracing her path and be a hunter again. Mary can't believe that her sons took the very same path she takes and she worries the danger it may cause to them, as Dean almost lost his memory due to witch's spell.

Now, in a new promo recently released for the Episode 12 in "Supernatural," the promo teased a wounded Castiel. In the upcoming episode titled "Stuck In The Middle (With You)," Cas is heavily injured and bruised. Andrew Dabb spilled that when the series getting close to the end, things will dramatically heat up for Cas. Fans will definitely see a new iteration coming up for Cas, TV Line has reported.

Furthermore, the Episode 12 will present the long-forgotten Lucifer now that his child is now walking on the surface of the Earth and Rowena's comeback in the series. According to reports, the devil may literally walk on Earth but his presence will surely feel by everyone in the future episodes. "Supernatural" Season 12 Episode 12 airs at 8 P.M on Thursday on The CW.