Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 2:56 PM ET

MWC 2017 News: Lenovo Moto G5 Will Be Cheaper Than G4 - Specs Here!

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 10:04 AM EST
Lenovo Tech World

Lenovo Tech World(Photo : Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Motorola Mobility)

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is expected later this month and Lenovo is expected to be there. Lenovo's Moto G5 smartphone will reportedly be unveiled during the event and rumors say that it will be slightly cheaper than its predecessor, the Moto G4.

Lenovo Moto G5 and G5 Plus Price & Rumors

The MWC 2017 will be starting on February 26 later this month and is considered to be one of the most anticipated tech events. Lenovo will appear alongside mobile giants as the company is geared for the debut of the new Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones.

There have been plenty of leaks regarding the Moto G5 smartphones and one of them is being cheaper than its predecessor, the G4. According to Gadgets 360, the Moto G5 will have two versions at different price points. There will be a 2GB RAM and 16GB Moto G5 that will be priced at $200 and another one with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage at around $225.

To illustrate the cheaper price point, the outlet points out that the Moto G4 was priced at around $185 when it first came out. Meanwhile, the Moto G5 Plus will be pricier because it is considered to be the high end device of the line. The aforementioned prices are reportedly taken from various leaks regarding Lenovo's Moto G5 a G5 Plus.

Moto G5 and G5 Plus Specs

According to the Huffington Post, the Moto G5 will reportedly house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chip. It will also feature a 5-inch HD display (1080x1920 pixels) and will come with two cameras. The Moto G5's front camera will be 5mp while the rear will sport a 13mp shooter. Furthermore, it will have a 2800mAh battery and will most likely ship with Android Nougat 7.0.

As for the G5 Plus, it will have higher specs as it will have a 5.2-inch full HD display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip and a 3,000mAh battery. The G5 Plus will reportedly run on 4GB RAM and like the G5, will have two cameras as well.

