'Arrow' Spoilers: How Will Oliver and Felicty Confront The Secrets In Between?

"Arrow" is now getting intense in each episode, as the show has completely gone full-circle. The producers and writer are now tying the past storyline with the present is such a cohesive way that has never done before.

Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) has now a little secret as the producers of the show promised that Felicity will now be having her own timeline and now starting off with the little secret, as reported by CinemaBlend. Following the death of her boyfriend, Detective Billy Malone (Tyler Ritter), Felicity has taken a darker turn as "Arrow" take the second-half of the season.

Everything started goes apparently when Helix Hacktivist Kojo Sledgehammer gave Felicity a jump drive that holds stolen data from the NSA. Felicity started off with Diggle, using the top-secret files, Felicity started leaking the NSA's case against Walker. She helped Diggle out of prison after he was betrayed by the NSA's commander in "Arrow's" past week's episode.

But as seen in Wednesday's installment of "Arrow," Felicity just made some notable actions and decisions. Felicity started lying to Curtis and Rory, she even made them dressed as Bratva enforces and threatened an executive enforcer with the stolen information she has. Felicity became someone who isn't she as she shows off no mercy for the safety of the executive's family.

Meanwhile, Oliver, played by Stephen Amell stated that he knew Felicity is up to something and he knows that she doesn't have any plan on telling him. Amell continued that Oliver will be dealing with Felicity's secret on his own. "It isn't something that Felicity and Oliver discuss not until they have an adult conversation about it the next episodes," Spoilers Guide has reported.

Furthermore, Susan Williams finally discovered the secret of Oliver in "Arrow." His long time secret identity as Green Arrow has revealed at the end of Wednesday night's episode as Williams trying to put two security camera footage she found. Susan is getting closer to Oliver and pushing him to tell his secrets.

The only one question is that, is Susan Williams is on the same side of Oliver and report the truth like the good reporter does? Or she does have her own hidden agendas and ulterior motives? "Arrow" will air every Wednesday on The CW at 8 P.M