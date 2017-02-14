Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 3:19 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Duchess Kate Middleton Wows Crowd At BAFTA; Arrives In Stunning Gown With Prince William

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 12:57 AM EST
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals(Photo : Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for 2017 BAFTA Awards)

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in highly elegant style for the 2017 BAFTA Awards on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Kate entered the red carpet in her stunningly charming Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder gown.

Prince William walked beside her in his equally sharp looking suit. Kate Middleton and Prince William, who arrived fashionably late for the event, entered the venue in all smiles as they headed toward the first row, fitting in very well among movie stars that include Nicole Kidman, Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield and Naomie Harris, among others.

According to Mail Online, Kate Middleton and Prince William made a very remarkable entrance on London's 70th annual EE British Academy Film Awards. The Duchess of Cambridge is considered the best dressed attendee in this event with her Alexander McQueen gown and chandelier earrings.

BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry ushered Kate Middleton and Prince William and introduced them to BAFTA prominent personalities: the chair of BAFTA, C. Jane Lush, BAFTA Film vice president Barbara Brocoli, and the president of the Royal Albert Hall, Jon Moynihan.

BAFTA, known as the British Academy for Film and Television Arts, develops, supports and even promotes the moving images through rewarding excellence, benefiting the public and even inspiring practitioners. This year, Prince William presented The Fellowship award to Mel Brooks. This is awarded at the annual ceremony as the Academy's highest accolade, recognizing an individual's exceptional and outstanding contribution to games, television and film.

Since February 2010, Prince William has served as President of the Academy. Kate Middleton and Prince William are both active in supporting the BAFTA's charitable works. They regularly attend the charity's learning programme events and other related activities aiming to build cross-cultural collaborations with China's creative industries.

The ceremony was hosted by Stephen Fry. This special event was broadcasted on BBC One the night of the event.

SEE ALSO

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

Miss France Iris Mittenaere is the new Miss Universe

Mandy Moore On 'This Is Us' While Acting Pregnant With Triplets

James Bond: Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy and James Norton Still on Top; Usual Criteria for 007 Actors

Samsung Galaxy A5 – Balancing Quality and Money for Effective Technological Innovation in Action

TagsKate Middleton and Prince William, 2017 BAFTA Awards, Royal Albert Hall, Kate Middleton, Prince William

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today

Chinese archeology's professor Dr. Li Liu from Stanford University collected 5,000 years old vessel from the archaeological site in north-east China. Researchers found evidence of beer from the ancient vessel. Students of "archaeology of food" recreated beers in their lab by analyzing the chemical profile of the beer.
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics