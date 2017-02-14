Duchess Kate Middleton Wows Crowd At BAFTA; Arrives In Stunning Gown With Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in highly elegant style for the 2017 BAFTA Awards on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Kate entered the red carpet in her stunningly charming Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder gown.

Prince William walked beside her in his equally sharp looking suit. Kate Middleton and Prince William, who arrived fashionably late for the event, entered the venue in all smiles as they headed toward the first row, fitting in very well among movie stars that include Nicole Kidman, Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield and Naomie Harris, among others.

According to Mail Online, Kate Middleton and Prince William made a very remarkable entrance on London's 70th annual EE British Academy Film Awards. The Duchess of Cambridge is considered the best dressed attendee in this event with her Alexander McQueen gown and chandelier earrings.

BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry ushered Kate Middleton and Prince William and introduced them to BAFTA prominent personalities: the chair of BAFTA, C. Jane Lush, BAFTA Film vice president Barbara Brocoli, and the president of the Royal Albert Hall, Jon Moynihan.

BAFTA, known as the British Academy for Film and Television Arts, develops, supports and even promotes the moving images through rewarding excellence, benefiting the public and even inspiring practitioners. This year, Prince William presented The Fellowship award to Mel Brooks. This is awarded at the annual ceremony as the Academy's highest accolade, recognizing an individual's exceptional and outstanding contribution to games, television and film.

Since February 2010, Prince William has served as President of the Academy. Kate Middleton and Prince William are both active in supporting the BAFTA's charitable works. They regularly attend the charity's learning programme events and other related activities aiming to build cross-cultural collaborations with China's creative industries.

The ceremony was hosted by Stephen Fry. This special event was broadcasted on BBC One the night of the event.