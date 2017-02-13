'Chicago Med' Season 2 Spoilers: 'Chicago Fire' Characters to Guest Star; Episode 14 Plot Description, Promo Clip Revealed

"Chicago Med" Season 2 will have a crossover of cast members as "Chicago Fire" characters will be a part of the next episode. With that being said, the plot description and promo clip of the upcoming episode 14 titled "Cold Front" is provided here.

"Chicago Med" Season 2 will see the appearance of "Chicago Fire" firefighters Casey (played by Jesse Spencer), Severide (played by Taylor Kinney), Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) and Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg), and Paramedic Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer). All of the characters will be a part of the upcoming episode.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 14, Spoilers Guide notes, "The doctors and nurses of Chicago Med brace for an influx of trauma patients when a pre-dawn pileup finds the hospital in full scramble mode. With Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Dr. Latham (guest star Ato Essandoh) handling duties in triage, difficult decisions are made.

As a result of the storm and emergencies, supplies become limited and Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) must deal with making an impossible decision. Meanwhile, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) handles a severely burned patient who has one final request. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) deals with an agitated patient who makes his presence known in the waiting room."

For a quick summary of episode 13 "Theseus Ship", TV Fanatic reported that Dr. Rhodes convinced Dr. Latham to go with him in an out of town medical trip.

Elsewhere, a young cancer patient was losing hope in fighting his battle while a woman suffering from a personality disorder has complicated a case.

"Chicago Med" Season 2 episode 14 is titled as "Cold Front". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.