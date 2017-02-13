SpaceX Falcon 9: Company Fires Rocket At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center In Florida On Historic Pad 39A

On Sunday, Space X test-fired a Falcon 9 rocket. The test-fire took place at the historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre. The pre-flight test was done to mark the return of the launch pad that was done by NASA.

The Space X executed the test to verify that both the modified pad and falcon 9 were ready to launch. It was a three-second test fire on the historic launch pad to check whether it's ready to get launched. The main mission was to see that it delivers supplies and science equipment to the International Space Centre.

Earlier, the same launch pad was used to launch Saturn V rocket. It was in the year 1969 when the rocket first took people to the moon. According to Space, the complex of the launch was first was built in 1960 to support the Saturn V launch. Till now the pad has hosted 94 launches which include 12 Saturn V rockets and 84 shuttles.

Space X CEO, Elon Musk was seen sharing the picture of the Falcon 9. He posted the picture on Instagram mentioning that he was honoured to be allowed to use it. According to Florida Today, SpaceX is planning to launch astronauts from the same pad that launched Apollo astronauts to the moon. Space X is also planning to launch astronauts on its Dragon Spacecraft that will begin orbiting in early 2018. The Dragon spacecraft will help in several science investigations.

A severe explosion happened in the year 2016 where a fire also destroyed Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Airforce station. Repairing of the station is still going on. But the company left no bounds to prepare to prepare pad 39A for the launch of Space X.

Space X has already developed 3 launch pads and is preparing to build another fourth one. It already has two in Florida, one in Southern California. The upcoming one will be built in Texas. Stay tuned for more Space X updates.