Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram after 2-month. During this period Meghan had spent a lot of time with Prince Harry and were busy in charitable work.Meghan Markle shared was covered with an inspirational hashtag.

It is a photo of her feet on the ground showing her Charlotte Olympia Kitty flats with #nobadenerygy printed on the ground by her feet reports, People. Meghan Markle shot to fame with her famous series 'Suits'. After Meghan Markle got into 'Suits' it was seen that she was very much busy with her work and other charitable works that she is associated with. Meghan Markle even recently visited India on a five-day tour on collaboration with International Charity World Vision where she promoted in helping out women and in improving their lifestyle.

Even though Meghan Markle is busy with her profession, Meghan was also seen spending a lot of time with her boyfriend of eight months, Prince Harry. According to US Weekly, the couple was seen spending a lot of time together recently at his Kensington Palace Apartment. They were even seen going out for dinner dates, be it normally or on special occasions like that of New Year's Eve.

Recently on February 1, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was seen at a dinner date holding hand and having a good time at the Soho House, London. Coincidentally it came out to be the same venue where they met in June 2016.Even though people are thinking that this might out turn to be a fling, the couple seems to be serious with each other. They are seen together at family parties and social events. Prince Harry has also invited her in the upcoming royal wedding of Pipa Middleton.

According to insiders, Meghan Markle is happy to spend time with Harry and getting to know him more. Her personal life, in fact, is affecting her career in a good way. Stay tune for more updates.