NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Might Leave Philadelphia 76ers As Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Chase

There has been a lot going on in the NBA rumour trade. Jahlil Okafor's time in Philadelphia 76ers might arrive at an end. Okafor was held out of Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat, and did not go with the team on Sunday to Charlotte in front of the team's Monday night game against the Hornets.

Jahlil Okafor is now linking with Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.Tom Moore of the Associated Press gave a report on Sunday that the Philadelphia 76ers were "taking a shot at" attempting to settle a trade including Jahlil Okafor. The player has his Twitter location set to Chicago, which started theory from folks via web-based networking media as trade talks have warmed up. Bulls are occupied with procuring him by means of trade, just like the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, and Portland Trail Blazers, as per a report from Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reports, cbssports.

In light of the team picking to sit Jahlil Okafor in what will be the second successive game on Monday, it shows up the trade is everything except impending. Many teams will sit players who could be progressing to secure its advantage and keep away from the danger of injury.

On Sunday, Denver obtained Mason Plumlee from Portland in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic which, possibly, removes both teams from the running. Then again any of alternate suitors maybe not yet named? It is not yet certain. Be that as it may, each of those teams could conceivably put a capable enormous man, for example, Okafor to work rapidly. The trade due date is Feb. 23 reports, Hoopshype.com.

Jahlil Okafor's is averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 23.2 minutes amid his sophomore season. On account of the rise of Joel Embiid, in any case, his numbers are down no matter how it is contrasted with 17.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 30 minutes for each game from a season ago.