Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 1:01 PM ET

‘Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi’ Updates: Kylo Ren, Rey ‘Mysterious Connection’ Hints Skywalker Link

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 12:48 PM EST
An Alternative View Of The Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

One of the biggest mysteries that was left for “Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi” to answer is Rey’s parentage. As such, the recent update on the “Star Wars” database entries alluding to a mysterious connection between Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley’s Rey has again sparked speculations about Rey being a Skywalker.

While the connection has been implied on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” with Kylo Ren and Rey’s telepathic duel, the update served as a confirmation of the actual existence of the connection. The database is being updated regularly to provide facts and official details about the “Star Wars” franchise. As such, the official description offered huge significance on the mystery of Rey’s bloodline, noted Movie Pilot.

This latest teaser has again ignited the theory that Rey’s father is Luke Skywalker. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger has also earlier characterized the “Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi” as a “great next chapter in the iconic Skywalker family saga.”

There is also a theory that Rey is the daughter of Han Solo and Princess Leia which will make her a sister of Kylo Ren. Either way, however, the familial link holds answer on why the Force-sensitive duo have a bizarre connection even though they have never met before. On other report of Pop Sugar, the Palpatine bloodline of Rey has been brought out that might lead to a classic Skywalker and Palpatine face-off in “Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi.”

As such, the fact that Rey is a Palpatine would set off the course of the duo into a battle in “Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi.” The interesting part is that the Palpatine bloodline has gone light while a Skywalker has gone dark.

Either way, this mysterious connection between Kylo Ren and Rey could result in insane consequences. Meanwhile, the official first footage of “Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi” is expected to come out in April so stay tuned for more exciting updates!

