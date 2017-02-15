Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 | Updated at 3:16 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 02:45 AM EST
'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 episode 12 'Chapter Fifty-Six'

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 episode 12 'Chapter Fifty-Six'(Photo : Facebook/Jane the Virgin)

Cast member Brett Dier teased that his character, Michael will still be a part of "Jane the Virgin" Season 3 despite his death. Add to that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 12 "Chapter Fifty-Six" is provided here.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Brett Dier shared some details on how his character will still be a part of "Jane the Virgin" Season 3 despite his character, Michael's death. Dier stated, "I think it's just going to be in Jane's mind. Like fantasy stuff and seeing me pop up in places when she looks at something that reminds her of Michael. Stuff like that. I'm just kind of guessing, but I'm assuming that's what it might be."

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "When Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is offered a book deal, she thinks her prayers have been answered and debates quitting her awful publishing job. After suffering from panic attacks, Jane is ready to get to the root of the problem.

Rogelio De La Vega (Jaime Camil) and Xiomara 'Xo' Villanueva (Andrea Navedo) are working on fixing their friendship until Xo finds out that Rogelio has been lying to everyone all this time. Petra Solano (Yael Grobglas) is running damage control on the Marbella's (Candice Richardson) reputation after a grisly discovery is found on the property.

Meanwhile, Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) is ready to be involved again in the Mirabella and his first order of business is finding the perfect person to manage the hotel lounge."

In "Jane the Virgin" season 3, episode 11, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) looks rather friendly solving issues on Mateo's behavioral problems. A report revealed Jane might rekindle her love with Rafael, however, viewers might have to wait a very long time for that. Three years is barely enough to ease the pain of losing Michael. Jane's phone background is an evidence to that. In the last minute of the episode, Jane received a call from an editor who was interested in her book about Michael's story. Maybe this would be her first step to moving on.

"Jane the Virgin" Season 3 episode 12 is titled as "Chapter Fifty-Six". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on February 20, 2017, at at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.

SEE ALSO

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3: EP Shares What's Going to Happen Next; Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed: Season 4 Officially Renewed

'Grimm' Season 6 Spoilers: Former Cast Member Returns; Promo Clip Revealed

'Chicago Med' Season 2 Spoilers: 'Chicago Fire' Characters to Guest Star; Episode 14 Plot Description, Promo Clip Revealed

TagsJane the Virgin, jane the virgin season 3, jane the virgin season 3 spoilers, Jane the Virgin Season 3 Preview, jane the virgin season 3 premiere

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Selena Gomez The Weeknd rumors Selena Gomez The Weeknd relationship

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will "Sweep Their A—" If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

After the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors, along with making history after tieing the league record for most threes in a single game, Kevin Durant barked at a Nuggets fan that they are going to sweep them if they ever meet in the playoffs.
Former Knick Charles Oakley Arrested for Fight in Stands

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Might Leave Philadelphia 76ers As Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Chase
NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump

NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump
NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James
Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics