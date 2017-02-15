'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Cast member Brett Dier teased that his character, Michael will still be a part of "Jane the Virgin" Season 3 despite his death. Add to that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 12 "Chapter Fifty-Six" is provided here.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Brett Dier shared some details on how his character will still be a part of "Jane the Virgin" Season 3 despite his character, Michael's death. Dier stated, "I think it's just going to be in Jane's mind. Like fantasy stuff and seeing me pop up in places when she looks at something that reminds her of Michael. Stuff like that. I'm just kind of guessing, but I'm assuming that's what it might be."

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "When Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is offered a book deal, she thinks her prayers have been answered and debates quitting her awful publishing job. After suffering from panic attacks, Jane is ready to get to the root of the problem.

Rogelio De La Vega (Jaime Camil) and Xiomara 'Xo' Villanueva (Andrea Navedo) are working on fixing their friendship until Xo finds out that Rogelio has been lying to everyone all this time. Petra Solano (Yael Grobglas) is running damage control on the Marbella's (Candice Richardson) reputation after a grisly discovery is found on the property.

Meanwhile, Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) is ready to be involved again in the Mirabella and his first order of business is finding the perfect person to manage the hotel lounge."

In "Jane the Virgin" season 3, episode 11, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) looks rather friendly solving issues on Mateo's behavioral problems. A report revealed Jane might rekindle her love with Rafael, however, viewers might have to wait a very long time for that. Three years is barely enough to ease the pain of losing Michael. Jane's phone background is an evidence to that. In the last minute of the episode, Jane received a call from an editor who was interested in her book about Michael's story. Maybe this would be her first step to moving on.

"Jane the Virgin" Season 3 episode 12 is titled as "Chapter Fifty-Six". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on February 20, 2017, at at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.