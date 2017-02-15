Surface Pro 5 Release Date: Surface Pro 4 Successor May Be Launching in a Few Days with Surface Dial, 4K Display & More

Despite the rumors, Surface Pro 5 release date is yet to be officially revealed. However, the internet is already buzzing with speculations about the upgraded features that will be introduced in the upcoming hybrid tablet.

According to Tech Times, Microsoft is offering a $200 discount on its top of the line Surface Pro 4 that was launched in 2015. The Silver Core i5 processor with 256GB SSD is now available for $950. As soon as the discount was announced, the rumors about Surface Pro 5 release date started doing the rounds.

Having said that, speculation has it that Surface Pro 5 release date is pegged to be around spring 2017. It is also rumored that the launch may actually happen sooner on Feb. 27, at MWC in Barcelona.

According to a Chinese website leak reported by DigiTimes, Microsoft has already given the manufacturing contract for their Surface Pro 5 to the makers of Surface Studio, Pegatron. The report also indicates that the new Surface Pro 5 release date may be imminent in first quarter of 2017. The device is expected to come powered by 4K display, rechargeable Surface Pen etc.

The upcoming Surface Pro 5 is said to be an upgrade and improvement of its predecessor. The device will come packed with many other technical and other features that were not included in its previous version. The latest hybrid tablet offered by Microsoft is also anticipated to include Bluetooth-enabled Surface Dial that was introduced along with Microsoft Surface Studio. Apart from the Surface Dial, the latest Surface Pro 5 may also feature rechargeable Surface Pen that will offer much greater functionality to its hybrid two-in-one tablet.

Surface Pro 5 release date has not been officially confirmed by Microsoft yet. However, the fans and the industry enthusiasts expect it to be sometime in March, coinciding with MWC 2017.