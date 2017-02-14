Microsoft Xbox Scorpio Would Be Much Better Than PS4 Pro; Know Why

A long drawn battle has been seen among Microsoft and Sony with their gaming masterpieces. Now, the Redmond-based tech giant seems to beat its most potential South Korean rival in the world of gaming with its upcoming next-gen console: Xbox Scorpio.

Recent reports derived from major tech sources are suggesting that Scorpio will be much faster and convenient than Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro.

According to Express, both the companies are long known for implementing the best-improved technology in gaming. And the reason behind Sony's plan to launch PS4 Pro and Microsoft's intention to reveal Xbox Scorpio is perhaps the initiative to bring on more developments of virtual reality based technologies in their gaming medium, as predicted by renowned software specialist Eric Risser.

Besides this, Microsoft is also said to put up more potential to its upcoming masterpiece focusing up to build it up as the best gaming console made ever. The company also claimed that the console will be able to render 4K gaming properly without any drawbacks to its flawlessness.

As per a report by Socpedia, Xbox Scorpio will sport some of the exclusive specs and features are ever seen in any gaming console before. The console will be powered by Octa-core processor and will come with six teraflops of processing capacity.

Scorpio will run on Windows 10 operating system and it will boast a wide-end storage area of 320GB for ensuring high-level gaming possibility. The GPU settings will be much improved than its predecessors Xbox One and, as per experts and insiders' take, it will be enough to handle 4K resolution based HD gaming.

There are no words revealed from any official sources of Microsoft about Xbox Scorpio's exact release date, price index and availability. However, potential sources have claimed that the tech giant will release the console within the last phase of 2017.