Nintendo Switch New Games Lineup Coming Up

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 11:00 PM EST
Nintendo Switch Hardware Overview

Nintendo Switch Hardware Overview(Photo : Youtube/Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch is the hot shot new console which most of the gaming geeks have already grabbed or may be planning soon to grab. The incredible gaming machine has already seen its first lineup of games in the beginning month of 2017. Now as per the latest revelation, the console will witness another exciting title 'Puyo Puyo Tetris' in the month of April this year. The publisher of this title is currently expecting that the game would work as a driving force to Nintendo by attracting more players to buy this console.

According to Eurogamer, game maker Sega will evolve this tremendous Tetris game within the ending week of April 2017. Most likely the UK release will take place on April 28 whereas the North American launch is expected to be held on April 25th, 2017. The game will debut separately for Nintendo Switch console as well as for PlayStation 4. However, more of a disadvantage for those of Nintendo's brand new console holders, the title would cost more for Switch users than the PlayStation players.

As per a report by Express, to buy 'Puyo Puyo Tetris' a Nintendo Switch player would have to pay £34.99. Whereas, a PlayStation 4 based gamer would be able to grab it by  £10 less that that which is £24.99 only. Although PlayStation players will only be able to get it from retail stores, whereas Switch players will be able to take the fun just by downloading it online or grabbing it from the stores. 

The game is reported to be a super exciting entertainer. Besides having the regular form of Tetris, 'Puyo Puyo Tetris' will also include spectacular multiplayer modes like Versus, Swap, Fusion, Big Bang, and Party. The game's official debut will also coincide with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, in March 2017, Switch players will also see the uncovering of some super hot games like Super Bomberman R, Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+, I Am Setsuna, World of Goo, Little Inferno and few other thrilling titles as well. 

