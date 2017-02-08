GTA 6 May Release Sooner Than The Chalkedout Time

Rockstar Games has encountered loads of speculations and rumors recently about the release date and specifications of Grand Theft Auto 6. Although, none of these seem to be quite accurate as there are no words preached by any official sources about its actual debut till now. But as the company's upcoming action adventure saga is on its way for its official revelation soon. Expectations can now be traced with more potentiality about GTA 6's launch in the market.

According to Counsel&Heal, Rockstar Games was thought by many to publish the next installment of Grand Theft Auto within any time by the end of 2018. But the game publisher has focused its concentration currently more on its upcoming action- adventure stunner Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar Games has already pushed out several trailer and teaser of the same and the game is officially said to release by the end of 2017. The company has an unwritten tradition to push out new titles after an interval of at least 2-3 years.

As per a report by Neurogadget, Rockstar Games is also said to innovate some new kinds of stuff with the plot and character setting for GTA 6. The gaming specialist is hinted to employ a female protagonist in the next edition of Grand Theft Auto. The premium game manufacturer has also been seen to indulge its fans for an engagement with the online variants of many titles much earlier than their actual market release. It was evident in case of GTA V, where the GTA Online edition of the fifth version was revealed about 3 years back from its official debut

All and all, after going through all points and keynotes and stressing more on the valuable opinions of the potential sources, players can easily assume to see GTA 6 in their hands, not before two years from now. However, insiders and experts are suggesting that the game will release in 2020. An official announcement from Rockstar's end can only clear all doubts.