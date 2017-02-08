Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

PlayStation 5 Reported To Debut Soon With High-end Extensions

Feb 08, 2017
Sony has been a much-loved brand name among gamers for its incredible creation of PlayStation consoles. For years, players have witnessed various editions of PS console equipped with high-end advancements offering ultimate gaming experiences. With its periodic evolving, the focus and expectations of gamers from all around have now been stuck with the upcoming release date of PlayStation's next installment: PS 5. However, there are no words heard about its launch from Sony's end, the company's rival Microsoft seems to roll out another much-awaited gaming console, known as Scorpio, very soon.

There have been numerous claims heard about PlayStation 5's official debut. Some of these come from certain potential sources and renowned gaming industry insiders. According to PS5, the console is set to release on November 15, 2020. But some other portals are saying that Sony may reveal a limited test copy of the same instance earlier than the said date. However, there is a pattern witnessed about the company's launching timeline and the evident interval between the official release of various PlayStation editions. For example, PS 1, 2 and 3 were released with a gap of 5, 6 and 7 years. So, the probable interval between the release of PS4 or PS5 is expected to be not less than 7-8 years.

If one checks back the date of PS4's debut then he/she will know that Sony has had launched the fourth edition of PlayStaion on November 15, 2013. Keeping in mind this timeline, the launch date of PS5 can be estimated as on November 15, 2020. However, there are other thoughts portrayed by experts about the official release of PlayStation 5 as well. As per a report by PlayStaion Universe, famous analyst Michael Pachter predicted that Sony will be focusing its concentration more on the status of Microsoft's Scorpio before rolling out PlayStation 5.

Which mean, the tech giant will keep up with the experience of Scorpio, probably to put up more measures in its PS 5. Although, all these predictions require an official evaluation. Players can expect here more from Sony about this console soon. 

