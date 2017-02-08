Players Can Now Smell The Fragrances of Virtual World With 'VR Sense'

Virtual Reality may have been stretched by many new devices. But perhaps no instances have been able to create the sense of smell and feel together. Well, 'VR Sense' is the first ever machine to turn this sensational reality into the senses of the virtual world, a feeling which wasn't imagined by anyone till date. this is the first piece of tech to be able to satisfy five senses within one single cabinet.

According to Kotaku, the incredible device, manufactured by Koei Tecmo, activates with PlayStation VR technology. Alongside a power packed headset which can create the senses of smell, breath, and feel, the tremendous cabinet comes with a chair equipped with seat belts. It hints that possibly this device can create the sense of shaky movements which can be felt while riding a horse or flying by Airplane. VR sense also engages your skin and nose. The cabinet comes with dedicated functional options for the wind, "mist," temperature, and scent mode.

As per reports, the 'scent' mode is the most ethnic one among all which has now been thought to repulse various fragrance and breezy blaze of nature and environment. GameRant also reported that the chair of the device can be rotated from right to left and also upside down. VR Sense also equips dedicated touch functionality. In addition, players will also be able to sense rats and insects crawling over themselves. Even the poster teaser also showcases a horse running over a path. This may be an indicative sign for the gamers to be able to feel the horse riding experience while seating on the chair of the device.

Three massive titles have already been initiated for VR Sense, namely, Dynasty Warriors, GI Jockey Sense, and Horror Sense. Experts are insiders are currently claiming that this VR sensation is expected to see some more new games coming to its way. Although, potential sources say the chances of the expansion of this library will strict depend on the cabinet's success.

