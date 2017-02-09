Xbox One To See More 2017 Exclusive Titles Than 2016

Gamers are assured to remark 2017 as a year full of joy and excitement. This is because gaming giants and major title sponsors including publishers have already promised loads of new games and superlative consoles for this year. Some of these have already been rolled out within just the first month of 2017 and other are coming up soon. Another spectacular addition to heightening this excitement just came in from the mouth of Phil Spencer, the chairman and managing director of Xbox.

According to Gamespot, Phil addressed 2017 as a "good year" for Xbox One as he added that the console will get to witness more 2017 exclusives than the number of that for 2016. He stated this information through his official twitter account saying that the platform "should have more [first-party] games than last year, [with] great diversity." It should be noted in this context that the list of 2016 console exclusives for Xbox included some of the finest titles like Gears of War 4, Quantum Break, Recore, and Superhot. Meanwhile Crackdown 3, Cuphead, State of Decay 2 etc.

As per another report by Daily Star, in his post, Spencer also teased a "new IP" and generated more suspense as well as excitement for all the users of Xbox One. But later he clarified that he was genuinely referring to Rare's upcoming action-adventure game Sea of Thieves. This makes it clear that Sea of Thieves will be one of the titles to be seen in the list of 2017 console exclusives for Xbox. This list also said to be filled with exciting heroic and battle sagas made with incredible graphical settings.

Advertisement

However, Xbox fans also thrilled to know more about Microsoft's project 'Scorpio.' Well, earlier Phil also stated that the project is showcasing "Great Progress." Although, while having a conversation with Xbox One fans, he stated that there are lesser chances of them to see Xbox One Project Scorpio Console before Microsoft's E3 2017 presentations.