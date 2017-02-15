Kourtney Kardashian May Be Getting Back With Scott Disick Despite Attending Church With Justin Bieber[RUMORS]

It seems Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be getting back together despite Kourtney being seen together recently with Justin Bieber. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was reportedly spotted entering a West Hollywood building where her ex was seen going inside as well.

According to Mail Online, Kourtney Kardashian was seen walking inside the said building while Scott Disick was spotted driving in his Rolls Royce before coming in. It is not known whether the two met up inside the building and reignited their romance.It is rumored that the two are working on some kind of reconciliation as former lovers and as parents to their three children together.

The former couple's last reunion last month after a family trip outside the US did not end well as Scott left early to reportedly return to Bella Banos side. Additionally, Scott was photographed hanging out with several women in Miami.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were recently seen together attending church. According to ComicBook, they were in Rich Wilerson Jr's church in Los Angeles. Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were last seen together in public last month when they were going to a club in West Hollywood. It was rumored at the time that the two were breaking off their fling so Kourtney could focus on her relationship with Scott Disick and their children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been a hot topic after the two were caught several times together in public. It is rumored that the two are engaged in a rebound romance, specifically for the reality star against her former lover, Scott Disick. Justin Bieber is said to have a good relationship with the Kardashian family but there was no confirmation if he and Kourtney Kardashian have something together.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will be getting back together soon? Tell us what you think in the comments below.