Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 | Updated at 6:15 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 05:13 AM EST
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx(Photo : Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown puts another career milestone on her resume as she has signed on to be part of the IMG Models agency. The actress who is known as Eleven in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" is also turning 13 this week.

Millie Bobby Brown's co-star, Winona Ryder in "Stranger Things" is also part of the talent division in IMG Models. According to Mail Online, the agency also represents well-known celebrities including Julianne Moore, Liv Tyler and famous models including Gisele Bundchen, Miranda Kerr and Milla Jovovich.

Apart from being signed on to IMG Models, all eyes are on Millie Bobby Brown once again for the upcoming "Stranger Things 2." The actress is set to return to the sequel along with her pals and new information on the show has been released.

Matt and Ross Duffer stated that the "Stranger Things" franchise may last up to five seasons. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer brothers teased that "Stranger Things 2" will contain a new kind of "horror."

"Stranger Things 2" will begin a year after the events of the first season. Will (played by Noah Schnapp) is reunited with his friends Lucas (played by Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard) after being rescued from the Upside Down.

It seems that Will is not in the clear yet from the alternate dimension Upside Down as he is haunted by visions of it. In the finale of "Stranger Things," he was seen coughing up some remnants of the Demogorgon and it seems it is still haunting him. Nancy (played by Natalia Dyer) and Mike are mourning the loss of their friends Barb and Eleven.

Joyce (played by Winona Ryder) will also be in "Stranger Things 2" along with Will's brother Jonatha (played by Charlie Heaton. Joyce will have a new love interest with her former classmate in high school, Bob (played by Sean Astin). Chief Hopper, on the other hand, is trying to keep everyone sane by hushing down the events of what happened in the first season. It is not yet known when Eleven will be showing up in "Stranger Things 2."

SEE ALSO

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]

Netflix Adapts 'Castlevania' Game as R-Rated Animated Series To Be Shown 2017 [DETAILS]

Netflix Reboots 'The Magic School Bus' and Kate McKinnon is Ms Frizzle

'Stranger Things 2' News: Super Bowl 2017 Trailer Reveals Halloween Release, Trailer [VIDEO]

TagsMillie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Stranger Things 2, Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things 2, IMG Models, Stranger Things 2 news, Stranger Things 2 plot, Netflix

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Qi wireless charging standard Wireless Power Consortium

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

Derrick Williams has only played in two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers ever since the team acquired him for a 10-day contract. But he has played really well that LeBron James wants him in the team for the foreseeable future.
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James
Anderson Silva of Brazil reacts after his win by unanimous decision against Derek Brunson of United States in their middleweight bout during UFC 208 at the Barclays Center on February 11, 2017.

Derek Brunson is furious about losing against Anderson Silva at the UFC 208; claims the win was taken from him since he was able to land heavier points than “The Spider.”
NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal

NBA News: LeBron James Loves The Derrick Williams Pick-up By The Cavs, Hoping It To Be A Long Term Deal
Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry to Chicago Bulls and More
NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team

NFL News: Shannon Sharpe Urges Patriots To Skip White House Visit As A Team
NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

NFL News: Patriots & Falcons Are Your No. 1 & 2 In The Early Power Rankings Edition

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Open Signal Reveals T-Mobile and Verizon Tied For Best Networks In U.S

Martian Theories That It Has Bodies of Water Billion Years Ago Was Discovered To Be Untrue: Traces Of Carbonates Are Negative To Mineral Samples

'Call of Duty' News & Update: CoD Is Finally Back To Its Roots; Teased Advanced Gadgets & Weapons For Futuristic Combat

NBA News: Potential Replacements For Kevin Love Should He Miss The All-Star Game Due To Injury

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro With 6GB RAM Now Available For Pre-Order

Apple's Anniversary Will Be More Costlier For Buyers

‘Batman V Superman’ Highlight: Snyder Releases Film’s 11-minute VFX Reel

Actor George Clooney, British Lawyer Amal Clooney Expecting Twins In June: Julie Chen Of 'The Talk' Was First To Spread The News

Samsung's Valentine's Day Offers Include Smartphone Bundle Deals

Kate Middleton and Prince William News: Is There Truth to the Divorce Rumors About the Royal Couple?

One Direction's Harry Styles is All Set to Release His Debut Solo Record

'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: How Will Elena Return?

A New Strain Of Bacteria Has Been Discovered To Contaminate Shellfish: Climate Change Being The Cause Of Its Virulence And Adaptability

Google Rolls Out Home Control To Pixel Smartphones

'Tekken 7' Has Evolved Over New Update; Can Potentially Strive As An eSport

How to Remove Social Accounts from MacOS Effectively

‘Timeless’ News: 'Supernatural's' Misha Collins Ditches Angel Wings For The Role Of Elliot Ness

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics