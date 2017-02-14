'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]

Millie Bobby Brown puts another career milestone on her resume as she has signed on to be part of the IMG Models agency. The actress who is known as Eleven in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" is also turning 13 this week.

Millie Bobby Brown's co-star, Winona Ryder in "Stranger Things" is also part of the talent division in IMG Models. According to Mail Online, the agency also represents well-known celebrities including Julianne Moore, Liv Tyler and famous models including Gisele Bundchen, Miranda Kerr and Milla Jovovich.

Apart from being signed on to IMG Models, all eyes are on Millie Bobby Brown once again for the upcoming "Stranger Things 2." The actress is set to return to the sequel along with her pals and new information on the show has been released.

Matt and Ross Duffer stated that the "Stranger Things" franchise may last up to five seasons. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer brothers teased that "Stranger Things 2" will contain a new kind of "horror."

"Stranger Things 2" will begin a year after the events of the first season. Will (played by Noah Schnapp) is reunited with his friends Lucas (played by Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard) after being rescued from the Upside Down.

It seems that Will is not in the clear yet from the alternate dimension Upside Down as he is haunted by visions of it. In the finale of "Stranger Things," he was seen coughing up some remnants of the Demogorgon and it seems it is still haunting him. Nancy (played by Natalia Dyer) and Mike are mourning the loss of their friends Barb and Eleven.

Joyce (played by Winona Ryder) will also be in "Stranger Things 2" along with Will's brother Jonatha (played by Charlie Heaton. Joyce will have a new love interest with her former classmate in high school, Bob (played by Sean Astin). Chief Hopper, on the other hand, is trying to keep everyone sane by hushing down the events of what happened in the first season. It is not yet known when Eleven will be showing up in "Stranger Things 2."