Amanda Bynes Goes Back On Social Media After 6 Months Hiatus Over Bizarre Twitter Claims [DETAILS]

Amanda Bynes is staying silent no more over a series of bizarre claims being made by an impersonator. The "Easy A" starlet went back to Twitter to deny claims over a Twitter user impersonating her saying that she is pregnant and getting married.

In a series of tweets, Twitter user @persianla27 has reportedly been impersonating Amanda Bynes. The account even tweeted a photo of a woman that looks like the actress with a caption greeting its followers with a "Happy Valentine's Day." According to E! News, the Amanda Bynes impersonator even said that they are going to the doctor to confirm their pregnancy after testing positive on a home kit.

Amanda Bynes took to Twitter again after 6 months of hiatus to shut down the rumors. The former child star wrote on her account and tagged the impersonator stating that she is not pregnant and getting married. It seems she has also reported the fraudulent account as she expressed her frustration over why Twitter has not taken it down. As of this writing, the account claiming to be Amanda Bynes is still in operation.

Amanda Bynes was last active on August of last year. She has already asked Twitter to take down the fake account but no action has been done as it still lives to this day. According to People, Amanda Bynes was photographed for the first time in December 2016 after months of not being seen in the public. The "Sydney White" actress with the troubled past is trying to carve a new career in fashion when she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. It is not known if Amanda Bynes is still attending school there.

What do you think of Amanda Bynes' impersonator on Twitter? Tell us what you think is happening in the comments below.