'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Spoilers: Daddario, Shum Reveals what's Next for Alec, Magnus; Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Cast members Daddario and Shum revealed some details on what fans should expect in "Shadowhunters" Season 2. Add to that, the official plot description and promo clip for episode 8 "Love is a Devil" is provided here.

Cast members Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. shared some details via Out about their characters' growth since season 1.

According to Shum, Alec contributed a lot to Magnus' character development because he has given him new hope. Daddario, on the other hand, described his character as a "closed-off young man" when the show began. Now that he's facing new challenges, the actor notes that Alec is becoming a "more open, emotionally available person" as the story unfolds.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 8, Spoilers Guide notes, "Max's Rune Ceremony brings everyone's fears to the forefront.

Tasked with arranging his brother Maxim Roy's (Jocelyn Fray) Rune Ceremony, Alex decides this would be the perfect opportunity for his family to get to know Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.). But with tensions flying among the different Shadowhunters, Max's big event quickly becomes an evening where they all must face their biggest fears.

Meanwhile, Simon Lewis (Alberto Rosende) makes a bold move as Isabelle Lightwood (Emeraude Toubia) finds an unlikely new ally."

The official promo clip for the upcoming episode also teases some developments in Simon (Alberte Rosende) and Clary Fray's (Katherine McNamara) friendship. In the teaser for "Shadowhunters" Season 2 Episode 8, Simon tells Clary that he doesn't want to ruin the friendship they've had for years. However, a romantic feeling is in the atmosphere as the two talk.

It also teases that Alec may develop bouts of suicidal attempts. It appears that Clary's words of angst against Alec will take him to the limits of his emotions. Fans will have to wait for "Shadowhunters" Season 2 Episode 8 to see if Alec will have guts enough to commit suicide at the top of Magnus' apartment.

"Shadowhunters" Season 2 episode 8 is titled as "Love is a Devil". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, February 20, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. Central time first and exclusive on Freeform.