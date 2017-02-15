'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4: Former 'True Blood' Star Joins Cast; Episode 7 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Former "True Blood" star Janina Gavankar is now the new female lead of "Sleepy Hollow" Season 4. Add to that, the official plot description and promo clip for episode 7 "Loco Parentis" is provided here.

"True Blood" alum Janina Gavankar officially joins the cast of "Sleepy Hollow" Season 4. The 36-year old American actress will play the new lead role of Diana Thomas.

With that being said, lead actor Tom Mison shared some details via TV Line about the new female lead, "Diana has just lost her partner, and doesn't believe in the supernatural world, and is thrust into it with a man from 250 years ago.

So both Diana and Ichabod losing their partners... there is a hole that needs to be filled.

Gavankar and I seem to have found something nice, where we don't want to fall in love and be partners. And hopefully - I haven't seen any episodes yet - but hopefully, that reads.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 7, Spoilers Guide notes, "Molly's (Oona Yaffe) father officially comes back. Just before Molly's 11th birthday, her father returns from duty. As Diana Thomas (Janina Gavankar) begins to wonder if her ex might be ready to be fully part of his daughter's life, the team has a shocking realization."

FOX Television Network has officially released a promo clip for the upcoming episode, and it shows the team searching for Molly. As expected, Diana is worried about her daughter's safety, while Ichabod (Tom Mison) tries to locate Molly. While everyone frantically searched for her in the woods, the clip revealed that it's not their only problem. It turns out that the witness isn't just missing, she is also being tracked down by a demon.

"Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 episode 7 is titled as "Loco Parentis". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on February 17, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Television Network.