'Criminal Minds' Season 12 Spoilers: Showrunner Erica Messer, actress Kirsten Vangsness Spoils Teasers; Episode 13 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Showrunner Erica Messer and actress Kirsten Vangsness revealed some details on what will happen in "Criminal Minds" Season 12 episode 13 "Spencer". In line with this, CBS Television Network has officially released the plot description and promo clip for the said episode.

Also, a quick summary of episode 12 "The Good Husband" is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it. Showrunner Erica Messer and actress Kirsten Vangsness shared some details via TV Line on what fans should expect in the next episode of "Criminal Minds" Season 12.

Messer and Vangsness who co-wrote episode 13, said that the episode title, "Spencer", is related to Diana 'Diane' Reid and that it is a course changer. I seem to co-write the episodes that change the course for people. That does not mean the ends of people, it just changes their course. So episode 13 is a course changer," Vangsness stated.

Messer also added, [It is] a journey for [Reid] and for the team that I would argue we never even imagined that it would happen, and yet it happens, and we're along for this ride. And it is an intense one."

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 13, Spoilers Guide notes, "When a BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) member gets in trouble in Mexico, the team enlists the services of the International Response Team for their help."

For a quick summary of episode 12 "The Good Husband", TV Fanatic has reported that the BAU team was called to investigate dead male bodies that were discovered but are yet unidentified.

"Criminal Minds" Season 12 episode 13 is titled as "Spencer". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on CBS Television Network.

"Criminal Minds" is an American police procedural crime drama television series created by Jeff Davis, and is the original show in the Criminal Minds franchise.