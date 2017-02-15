'The Seven Deadly Sins' Home Video to be Released on Feb 17; Season 2 via Netflix Available Soon

FUNimation Entertainment has officially announced home distribution rights for "The Seven Deadly Sins". The official plot description of the game is also provided here. Plus, season 2 will be available on Netflix too!

According to Anime News Network, FUNimation Entertainment has officially announced their license grab for "The Seven Deadly Sins". The American entertainment, anime, and foreign licensing company will have home video distribution rights this 2017.

As for the official plot synopsis of "The Seven Deadly Sins", Crunchy Roll notes, "In a troubled kingdom tormented with corrupted knights, the only salvation will come from sin.

When the Holy Knights arrest her father and sisters, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Once respected, the Sins betrayed the kingdom and became fearsome refugees that no man is willing to face a far cry from the heroes this princess needs.

Finding the Sins is not an easy task, and Elizabeth's journey leads her to a mini tavern where she collapses in front of a short man and his talking pig. Helpful, albeit perverted, the barkeep reveals that he's actually Meliodas, the Dragon Sin of Wrath captain of the Seven Deadly Sins! Agreeing to help her, the two travel the countryside in search of his companions. But their journey pits them against dangerous creatures and the greedy Holy Knights who plot on eliminating the Sins for good."

In addition to that, Comic Book has learned that "The Seven Deadly Sins" Season 2 will finally be available for Netflix streaming.

As of this moment, "The Seven Deadly Sins" is available for online streaming via Netflix. Funimation will officially release the entire first season of in home video on February 17, 2017 on US and Canada. Pre-orders are expected to be up on Funimation's website in the near future.