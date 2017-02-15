'Injustice 2' Confirms The Inclusion of Cheetah, Poison Ivy & Catwoman; Players Who Pre-orders The Game Reportedly Have Darkseid

"Injustice 2" new trailer recently released and teased fans with the new female heroes kicking ass in the game. The Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios confirms Cheetah, Catwoman and Poison Ivy will all be playable in "Injustice 2."

NetherRealm's "Injustice 2" were based on the "Mortal Kombat" engine with the brutal and fighting style of the game. In the most anticipated DC fighting game, players can finally see and use the signature attacks of Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Black Canary, and Cheetah, IGN has reported.

The story of "Injustice 2" will continue where the first "Injustice" game released left off, and the forthcoming game will see savage women character not just wailing on each other. But definitely kicking ass the character of Robin, Atrocitus, Swamp Thing, and Blue Beetle. Moreover, fans will get a glimpse of Black, Canary, Catwoman, Cheetah and Poison Ivy's stages, including the cleverest level of Ivy that is filled with dangerous plants.

As per GEEK, "Injustice 2" will feature the alternate reality that takes on classic DC superheroes like The Flash, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batman, Green Lantern, Superman, and more. The game is merely designed to allocate disappointments on the Warner Bros' DC film which the battle will take place to Metropolis, Atlantis, Gotham and much more.

Furthermore to the game, "Injustice 2" will also feature a loot system, a gear system which gives every character the armor that alters their statistics. The gear system was also in the RPGs, which will affect the speed, defense, strength and health. For the inclusion of the new feature, there over 1000 points for each of the gear categories like the shields, boots, gloves, chest armor, cape and more.

With the new gear system, this just only means that players can have two of the character he wants. He can have 2 Supergirls, Black Canary, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Cheetah and more fighting each one another who look absolutely nothing alike. "Injustice 2" will soon release on May 16 on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

"Injustice 2" will have a Digital Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition on top of the standard edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition will come in three DLC characters while the Ultimate Edition will have the inclusion of 9 characters. For the players who pre-order the "Injustice 2," reports stated that they will get Darkseid as one of the playable characters.