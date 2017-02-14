Qualcomm Unveils 802.11ax Chip - Boost Client's Wi-Fi Performance

Wi-Fi performance will soon be better with Qualcomm's new found pair of chips that is finally compatible with 802.11ax standard. The Wi-Fi chips Qualcomm announced the IPQ8074 - a system-on-chip, it is for the access points and routers that promises a speed up to 4.8Gbps. The second chip is the for the Wi-Fi devices or for the receivers, the QCA62690 SoC that promises a speed of 1.775Gbps.

Right, Qualcomm has now found a two new chips that is compatible with Qualcomm's 802.11ax chip. The new found chips promises to improvised and soon get much better Wi-Fi performance, the 802.11ax predecessors has been around for quite years now and it seems that this new step of Wi-Fi evolution seems going to be the mainstream standard for a couple of years from now.

According to CNET, the new 802.11ax is just like any other chip predecessor, it is a backward compatible with some previous Wi-Fi generation. But it is the first standard that mainly focus more on Wi-Fi efficiency, especially in crowded air space. The 802.11ax also renders a faster speed up to 4 times than the 802.11ac.

The chip IPQ8074 is all-in-one highly integrated platform that is designed for the gateways, routers and access points. IPQ8074 is similar to Quantenna QSR10G-AX, it also has a 12-stream solution and first Qualcomm's 802.11ax solution. Merely designed to meet the rapidly increased demands of the crowded and dense Wi-Fi environment.

The IPQ8074 offers the optimal 11ax configuration to sport unprecedented capacity and coverage to Wi-Fi networks. The chip further supports several unique features to bring best Wi-Fi performance for all different types of applications. It uses a 12x12 Wi-Fi configuration and also supports the MU-MIMO for the uplink. So, as a result, the IPQ8074 can deliver up to 4.8Gbps with fast connections, Anandtech has reported.

The chip QCA6290 is client device platform can offer a 4x increase in its speed even in a crowded network. It has a 2x2 802.11ax with the inclusion of dual-band operation and is fabricated in a 28nm process. QCA6290 can deliver up to 1.8Gbps Wi-Fi speed and can reduce power consumption by over two thirds.