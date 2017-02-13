'Dragon Ball Super' God's Of Destruction Of Universe 9 and Universe 11 Information Revealed; Clown God Reportedly The Most Ruthless

A brief profile introduction of the Gods of Destruction from the Universe 9 and Universe 11 in "Dragon Ball Super" revealed. In the official Dragon Ball website, several gods from Universe 9 and Universe 11 unveiled to sustain the hype of the on-going "Universal Survival Arc" in the series.

From the Universe 9, Rou. The name Rou means elder kaioshin, he tends to make fun and trolls other universes a bit, and he makes witty comments but he'll probably stopped when Universe 9 loses? The voice actor of Rou is Yasunori Masutani, who previously voiced that anthem singer at the Universe 6 and Universe 7, Saiyan Island has reported.

The 2nd God of Destruction is Sidra, he is hardly able to destroy something and he is indecisive. Sidra's name likely comes from a Spanish word "sidra" which means an alcoholic cider. The voice actor of Sidra is Yasuhiro Mamiya, Mamiya also previously played a chef in Episode 1 of "Dragon Ball Super."

Another Warrior from Universe 9 is Kicker Basil. Basil is the youngest brother of Trio the Dangers, he is an agile warrior and fasts who focuses in footwork. He will be up against Majin Buu is the first round of the Universal Survival Arc, Tsuyoshi Koyama will dubbing the voice of Basil. Koyama previously voiced one of the Barbarians in the "Future Trunks Arc."

The last warrior in Universe 9 is Bergamo. He freely manipulates poison and manages to win a battle. In the first round, Son Goku and Bergamo will be battling against each other in the Universe Survival Arc's Tournament of Power. The voice actor will be Eiji Takemoto.

From the Universe 11 Supreme Kaioshin Kai, he is the supreme Kai of Universe 11 who has a strong sense of justice and values the precious life. Reports suggest that this information reveals indirectly to the fans the God of Destruction of Universe 11. The most talked about God is The Clown God, Kai's character suggests a very opposite attitude, Kanzenshuu has reported.

Clown God reportedly has a ridiculous reasoning of destroying planets and he's the most reckless one. Further, the Universe 9 and Universe 11 are supposedly paired as the U9's God seems to be good while U11 has the most sadist God and most destructive one.