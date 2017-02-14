Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Elon Musk Fears The 'Deep AI' - Human's Biological Intelligence Need To Merge With Machines To Overcome AI and Survive Future

Feb 14, 2017
Tesla Debuts Its New Crossover SUV Model, Tesla X

Tesla Debuts Its New Crossover SUV Model, Tesla X(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Elon Musk stated on Monday that in order for a machine to remain relevant, humans need to merge with them in the near future. As the billionaire CEO, Elon Musk believes that human beings will have to incorporate with machines to make machines into a type of cyborg that remains significant.

On Monday, CEO Elon Musk was in Dubai to officially announce that Tesla will be opening a showroom in the country. While he is in the event, he stated the need of a closer merge of biological intelligence and the digital intelligence. The merge of two is very specific with machines to become a sort of cyborg.

Musk stated at the World Government Summit in Dubai that over time, he thinks that all will probably see a closer merger between digital intelligence and biological intelligence. The merge is mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between the human brain and the digital version of a human, especially the output, according to CNBC.

For a further explanation of what Elon Musk means, a computer can be able to communicate at "a trillion bits per second," hence a human body has the ability to only do about 10 bits per second. So, Musk claimed that humans got some ground to make up there. If the time comes when the artificial intelligence and are more prominent, Musk theorized how humans beings run the risk of becoming useless in the society.

Elon Musk, known for his futuristic ideas, already got a solution for the predicted possibility of Al dominance in the future. He stated that several high bandwidths to the brain will be something that could actually help achieve a symbiosis between the human and machine intelligence. The solution might solve the control problem and the usefulness problem that has been predicted in the near future.

Musk's solution mentioned above allows the human brain to tap into AI to access all the available information quickly. As per Complex, Elon revealed that he fears of "Deep AI" or the "artificial general intelligence," and the "smarter than the smartest human on earth."

Elon Musk also claimed that 20 years from now, millions of people will be out of work in the process. As the Tesla CEO thinks that the autonomous cars will just become norms in the next centuries 

