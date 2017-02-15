Nokia 3310 'Homage' Style [Report]; The Rise Of The Retro Phones Predicted! Making A Comeback After Apocalypse

Rumors are now suggesting that the legend Nokia 3310 is now coming back, and people on social media are very excited about the news. After surviving the apocalypse, according to Evan Blass, an accurate leaker, he claimed that the phone will be revised and will be unveiled at the MWC in Barcelona.

Nokia 3310 is known for its durability, unlike the phones that are now circulating as of the moment. It may be suspended on 2005 by its makers, but the memory of 3310 has lived even longer as one of the most epic phone that has ever built. Now, the company seems would like to exploit the great description of Nokia 3310.

According to the leaks of Evan Blass, Nokia 3310 is set to reveal at the Mobile World Congress at the end of February. 3310 will be styles as an "homage," and reportedly cost €59 (£50). But the spokesperson of Nokia refused to give any comment about the revival of their hit phone 3310, Money Control has reported.

Advertisement

As much as they are very excited about the reports roaming around, they can't give any comment or any clarification about the exciting rumors. Though the comeback of the Nokia 3310 may seem unlikely wanted especially in the world of iPhones and Android. But experts believed that there is always a place for 3310 in the market.

According to BBC, the battery of the smartphones are one of the major issues and this could be the strength of Nokia 3310 when officially confirmed by Nokia. 3310 phone can take to anywhere users like and leave their extravagant phones at home, given the tough build, long lasting battery life and cheap price, 3310 is much handy.

Also, retro phones are now being used by some artists in their music videos. Just like Adele on her music video "Hello" that was released in 2015. Rihanna on her music video where she was walking around and chatting on an old mobile. Media reported that people seeking retro phones has begun and Nokia 3310 is one of the in demand retro that needed to be revived.

But, an innovation is the key in order for the Nokia 3310 to be relevant in 2017 onwards. As quoted, the best way forward is rarely backward.