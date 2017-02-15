Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 1:02 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nokia 3310 'Homage' Style [Report]; The Rise Of The Retro Phones Predicted! Making A Comeback After Apocalypse

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 11:30 PM EST
Nokia 3310 teaser!

Nokia 3310 teaser!(Photo : Youtube/Concept creator)

Rumors are now suggesting that the legend Nokia 3310 is now coming back, and people on social media are very excited about the news. After surviving the apocalypse, according to Evan Blass, an accurate leaker, he claimed that the phone will be revised and will be unveiled at the MWC in Barcelona.

Nokia 3310 is known for its durability, unlike the phones that are now circulating as of the moment. It may be suspended on 2005 by its makers, but the memory of 3310 has lived even longer as one of the most epic phone that has ever built. Now, the company seems would like to exploit the great description of Nokia 3310.

According to the leaks of Evan Blass, Nokia 3310 is set to reveal at the Mobile World Congress at the end of February. 3310 will be styles as an "homage," and reportedly cost €59 (£50). But the spokesperson of Nokia refused to give any comment about the revival of their hit phone 3310, Money Control has reported.

As much as they are very excited about the reports roaming around, they can't give any comment or any clarification about the exciting rumors. Though the comeback of the Nokia 3310 may seem unlikely wanted especially in the world of iPhones and Android. But experts believed that there is always a place for 3310 in the market.

According to BBC, the battery of the smartphones are one of the major issues and this could be the strength of Nokia 3310 when officially confirmed by Nokia. 3310 phone can take to anywhere users like and leave their extravagant phones at home, given the tough build, long lasting battery life and cheap price, 3310 is much handy.

Also, retro phones are now being used by some artists in their music videos. Just like Adele on her music video "Hello" that was released in 2015. Rihanna on her music video where she was walking around and chatting on an old mobile. Media reported that people seeking retro phones has begun and Nokia 3310 is one of the in demand retro that needed to be revived.

But, an innovation is the key in order for the Nokia 3310 to be relevant in 2017 onwards. As quoted, the best way forward is rarely backward. 

SEE ALSO

Future E - SRT05e Promises Much Faster, Safer & Futuristic Design To Look Forward In Season 5

Elon Musk Fears 'Deep AI' - Human's Biological Intelligence Need To Merge With Machines To Overcome AI and Survive Future

Qualcomm Unveils 802.11ax Chip - Boost Wi-Fi Performance

NASA Scientists Believed Jupiter's Icy Moon - Europa Could Be The Next Habitat For Humanity, Probe Will Launch Early 2020's

'Scorpion' Episode 16, 17, 18 Synopsis Revealed; Ralph Is Getting A Valentine's Date, Team Is On Mission Catching Veteran Spy

TagsNokia 3310, 3310, Nokia, Nokia 3310 'Homage' Style, Retro Phones, phones

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Mjolnir Jarnbjorn

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

There are a lot of expectations that the All-Star game is having, but arguably one of the most anticipated thing about the event is the kicks that each player will be wearing. According to some sources, players will be wearing special Black History Month - themed sneakers.
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Rumors: Jahlil Okafor Might Leave Philadelphia 76ers As Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Chase
NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump

NBA News: Stephen Curry In A Dilemma With Under Armour After Mocking Donald Trump
NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended

NBA News: LeBron James Wants New Cavalier Derrick Williams' Contract To Be Extended
NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

NBA News: Why James Harden Deserves MVP Award Over Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics