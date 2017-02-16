'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]

A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.(Photo : Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Marvel Studios recently revealed a teaser featuring Thor for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" movie. The art concept depicted Rocket Racoon from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and Thor but sans his weapon, the Mjolnir.

ComicBook reports that this might be another weapon called the Jarnbjorn that Thor uses in the comics. Those who have watched the "Thor" movies know that the lightning god wasn't always worthy of the Mjolnir. Him using the Jarnbjorn could mean that he fell out of favor with the hammer. If the movie goes according to the concept art, the Jarnbjorn will add another level of excitement for "Avengers: Infinity War."

Thor had used Jarnbjorn for hundreds of years before he was worthy of the Mjolnir. He reportedly lost the Jarnbjorn along the way in the Marvel comics but was able to recover it. In "Avengers: Infinity War," the heroes will be contending with Thanos, who is from the Eternal race. It is speculated that Thor might be using the Jarnbjorn to help defeat Thanos.

Stephen McFreely, a screenwriter for "Avengers: Infinity War," reveals that Thanos has plans of rebalancing the universe. According to Express, Thanos will be using the Infinity Stones to do his bidding. Kevin Feige explains that Thanos will be one of strongest villains the heroes will face. In fact, some heroes will die in "Avengers: Infinity War" because of him.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will feature the return of the main Avengers Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America and Black Widow. Characters from other Marvel movies will be in it as well including Star-Lord and Rocket from "Guardians of the Galaxy," Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and more. The movie is split into two parts and the first one will premiere in May 2018.

