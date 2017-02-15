Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Pokemon GO' Gen 2 News & Update: Niantic Adds 80 Johto Region Pokemon, New Evolutions; Legendaries Speculated

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 11:29 PM EST
Fans of "Pokemon GO" have a lot to look forward to this week. The Pokemon Company along with developer Niantic Labs announced that they will be releasing a new patch that will add 80 Gen 2 Pokemon from Johto region in the game.

The Gen 2 Pokemon coming to "Pokemon GO" are first seen from the franchise's Gold, Silver and Crystal games. The first batch of second generation Pokemon was first introduced in December which included the baby versions of the creatures including Pichu, Magby, Igglybuff, Togepi, Cleffa and more.

IGN reports that new Pokemon evolutions will also be released. Apart from the "Pokemon GO" Gen 2 monsters, the game will be having new features. Trainers will get new Berries, items and will be able to customize their in-game avatars.

The speculations regarding the Gen 2 Johto Pokemon coming to "Pokemon GO" have finally been confirmed. However, other features pertaining to Shiny Pokemon, MasterBall and Evolution Stones that were discovered have yet to be announced. The rumors broke out after datamining fans discovered a Pokedex containing the monsters. As of this writing, Niantic has not released the official date for exactly when the Gen 2 Johto Pokemon are coming to "Pokemon GO."

As for the Gen 1 Legendaries for "Pokemon GO," Niantic did not mention them in their newest update. Eurogamer reports that the elusive birds have not been released yet and have not been accounted for. There are 5 Legendary Pokemon in Gen 1 and 6 in Gen 2. There are originally 100 Gen 2 Pokemon but only 80 Johto Pokemon will be released, it is rumored that the Gen 1 Legendaries might be released this week. However, the rumors have not been confirmed or denied so far.

Are you excited for the coming of Gen 2 Pokemon in "Pokemon GO"? Tell us which second generation monster you are most excited to catch in the comments below.

