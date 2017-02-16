Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie

By Mariel Mae Peralta
Feb 16, 2017
Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo : Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Many fans are anticipating "Deadpool 2" following the success of the first movie even though it won't be released until next year. The sequel is currently in production and rumors have come out regarding the casting particularly for Cable and Domino. It is rumored that "Scandal" actress, Kerry Washington, might play Domino.

In the post-credits of "Deadpool," Ryan Reynolds who plays the titular character confirmed that there will be a sequel of the movie. He announced that Marvel characters Cable and Domino will be in "Deadpool 2" as well.

There have been rumors that "James Bond" actor Pierce Brosnan might take the role of Cable as Ryan Reynolds teased a photo of them together with "Logan" actor Hugh Jackman. However, the casting of Brosnan for Cable in "Deadpool 2" has not been confirmed so far.

According to CBR, Twentieth Century Fox is favoring Kerry Washington to play Domino and appear alongside Cable and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool for "Deadpool 2." Before Kerry Washington, the outlet adds that actresses Siena Miller and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have turned down the role.

"Deadpool" is considered to be one of the most memorable movies of 2016 which is why "Deadpool 2" is heavily anticipated. In fact, the movie earned two Golden Globe nominations with one as a nod for Ryan Reynolds as best actor. "Deadpool" didn't just do well in the box office it is also the movie with the most pirated downloads last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Deadpool" was the most illegally torrented movie as per TorrentFreak. As to why it topped the list, many viewers and fans can agree that it was one of the most entertaining movies of the year as attested by fan raves, the upcoming sequel "Deadpool 2" and a growing fandom.

 The "Deadpool" movie is joined by other notable 2016 movies including "Captain America: Civil War," "Finding Dory" and more. With this kind of reception for the first movie, will "Deadpool 2" do just as well? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

