NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Ever Since he was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, Derrick Williams has been impressive every time he steps on the court. He has been playing the exact type of basketball that the Cavs need moving forward.

The Cleveland Cavaliers just recently went on the road and picked up a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night as the defending NBA champions were able to overcome a tough challenge in their first game following Kevin Love's knee surgery. After the final buzzer sounded with a resounding with by the Cavs, superstar LeBron James spoke with Allie Clifton of Fox Sports Ohio and discussed a variety of different topics, including why recently signed forward Derrick Williams perfectly fits in with the defending champions so well.

According to 247Sports, James had high praises for the former No. 2 overall pick's keen ability to defend with ferocious intensity, as well as using his athleticism to get up and down the floor, as LeBron went on to mention that is exactly the way he likes to play every game. If his solid performance didn't already earn him a great chance of sticking with Cleveland for the rest of the season, then continued praises coming from LeBron should further solidify Williams' cause.

As reported by KingJamesGospel, the Cleveland Cavaliers has just signed the former second overall pick in the 2011 draft, Derrick Williams, to a 10-day contract last week after being waived by the Miami Heat. Williams has played for a total of five teams during his six-year NBA Career. He has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and now, the Cleveland Cavaliers since entering the league in 2011.

The 25-year-old currently holds averages of 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field. No doubt, he has been a great pickup by the Cavs.