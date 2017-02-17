2017 BAFTA Awards: La La Land For Best Film, Casey Affleck For The Lead Actor

Casey Affleck with his Best Actor award for 'Manchester by the Sea' during the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The 2017 BAFTA Awards once again honors great talents for this year's major awards in every category. BAFTA or the British Academy of Film and Television Arts is commonly known to set trends that divert from the usual trends used by the various guild ceremonies or the Golden Globes.

Here is the fully and concise list of winners of the 2017 BAFTA Awards held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall in London in every category, according to BBC. La La Land won the best film awards. Its contenders are the Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

For the Best Leading Actor, Casey Affleck of Manchester by the Sea is the 2017 BAFTA leading actor. The contenders for this category are La La Land's Ryan Gosling, Captain Fantastic's Viggo Mortensen, Andrew Garfield of Hacksaw Ridge and Jake Gyllenhaal Nocturnal Animals.

Emma Stone got the best leading actress award of La La Land. The nominees are Natalie Portman from the movie Jackie, Amy Adams of Arrival, Emily Blunt from The Girl on Train and Meryl Streep from Florence Foster Jenkins.

For the Best Supporting Actress Lion's Dev Patel won this title for the 2017 BAFTA Awards. Nominees include Hugh Grant of Florence Foster Jenkins, Moonlight's Mahershala Ali, Hell or High Water's Jeff Bridges and Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Nocturnal Animals.

Here are more winners in other categories as reported by the Telegraph: I, Daniel Blake for Outstanding British Film; Kenneth Lonergan of Manchester by the Sea for Best Original Screenplay; Luke Davis (Lion) for Best Adapted Screenplay; Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director, or Producer - Under theShhadow:BavakAnvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers).

Damien Chazelle for Best Director (La La Land); Documentary: 13th - Ava Duvernay, Spencer Averick, Howard Barish; Film not in the English Language: Son of Saul - Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos; Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight; Original Music: La La Land - Justin Hurwitz; Cinematography: La La Land - Linus Sandgren; Editing: Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert; Production Design: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock; Costume Design: La La Land - Mary Zophres; Hair and Makeup: Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips; Sound: Arrival - Sylvain Bellemare, Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl; Special Visual Effects: The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez; British Short Animation: A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka KishaniNaanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King; British Short Film: Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell; EE Rising Star Award (based on public voting): Tom Holland

The 2017 BAFTA Awards is also known as London's annual EE British Film Academy Awards in its 70th year. This is truly a great job for the winners and high hopes for the contenders for next BAFTA awards.