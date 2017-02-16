Magma Power: Scientists Drill Volcanoes To Harness The Awesome Energy.

CHARLESTOWN, ST KITTS AND NEVIS - NOVEMBER 23: Cloud formations over the volcanic peak on Nevis on the fourth day of an official visit on November 23, 2016 in Port Zante, St Kitts and Nevis. Prince Harry's visit to The Caribbean marks the 35th Anniversary(Photo : (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

The researchers investigating the feasibility of volcano-powered electricity successfully drilled into the core of one in Iceland. The scientist studied the volcanic system at Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.

According to NBC, the scientist has studied the volcanic system, which has been dormant for more than 700 years ago. The report is stated by hazard assessment by Veris Consulting Engineers for Invest in Iceland.

The researchers with the Iceland Drilling Project said the depths of the Reykjanes geothermal field an area with high heat flow had never been exploded. The research has started in August 2016; the IDDP spent 168 days drilling into the volcanic belly of Reykjanes.

Live Science has reported, this well was completed on Jan 25, reaching a record-breaking depth of nearly 3 miles. At this depth, the hole does not enter the magma chamber but does penetrate the rock surrounding it. The researchers measured the temperature that is about 800 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Geothermal energy uses the heat trapped beneath the Earth's surface to generate electricity. Conventional geothermal energy utilizes steam from natural sources such as geysers. The hot vapors are then used to drive electric turbines.

The researchers have reported the heat comes from "supercritical water". The energy from so-called supercritical water is much higher than conventional geothermal steam.

The extreme heat and pressure bring water to a "supercritical" state where it is neither liquid nor gas. In this case, the water can create up to 10 times power output off other geothermal sources, says by researchers.

According to IDDP scientists, researchers will continue through 2018 to explore how the volcano's thermal energy could be used. This includes as a form of alternative energy.

Geothermal energy is a major source of energy in Iceland, with about 25 percent of the country's electricity generated from tapping the Earth's heat. About 90 percent of Icelandic households are heated with geothermal energy.

Meanwhile, Geothermal Energy Association predicts global geothermal energy productions will more than double by 2030.

